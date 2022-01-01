After 2020 spike, St. Louis ends 2021 with same homicide total as 2019

ST. LOUIS — After a year with homicide levels not seen in decades, police on Saturday reported killings in 2021 had fallen to pre-pandemic totals.

The 194 homicides reported in 2021 match the number in 2019, which had marked the second-highest homicide count in a decade. The only year that saw more was 2017, when there were 205 deaths.

In 2020, police investigated 262 homicides in the city — a level 30% higher than any of the past 50 years.

Police did not immediately provide the clearance rate of solved incidents nor the breakdown by race or neighborhood of the 2021 killings.