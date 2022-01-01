After 2020 spike, St. Louis ends 2021 with same homicide total as 2019

ST. LOUIS — After a year with homicide levels not seen in decades, police on Saturday reported killings in 2021 had fallen to pre-pandemic totals.
The 194 homicides reported in 2021 match the number in 2019, which had marked the second-highest homicide count in a decade. The only year that saw more was 2017, when there were 205 deaths.
In 2020, police investigated 262 homicides in the city — a level 30% higher than any of the past 50 years.
Police did not immediately provide the clearance rate of solved incidents nor the breakdown by race or neighborhood of the 2021 killings.
HOMICIDES IN ST. LOUIS, 1970-2021
Because the total number of homicides in the city of St. Louis hit a historic high in 1993 and the city’s population remains well below its peak in 1950 (and lower than any decade since 1860), the homicide rate recorded in 2020 was the highest in at least 150 years, and likely the highest-ever in St. Louis history.
* Updated on Nov. 3, 2021 with 2020 population total. ** Homicides through Dec. 31, 2021. Rate based on 2020 population.| Sources: St. Louis Post-Dispatch archives; St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department; U.S. Census.
|YEAR
|POPULATION
|HOMICIDES
|RATE PER 100K
|1970
|622,236
|266
|42.7
|1971
|602,600
|220
|36.5
|1972
|579,600
|205
|35.4
|1973
|539,300
|215
|39.9
|1974
|530,800
|202
|38.1
|1975
|514,000
|241
|46.9
|1976
|505,300
|224
|44.3
|1977
|486,800
|195
|40.1
|1978
|470,900
|211
|44.8
|1979
|457,500
|265
|57.9
|1980
|450,790
|225
|49.9
|1981
|454,166
|264
|58.1
|1982
|455,362
|226
|49.6
|1983
|457,262
|152
|33.2
|1984
|442,528
|128
|28.9
|1985
|431,109
|169
|39.2
|1986
|434,298
|195
|44.9
|1987
|429,414
|153
|35.6
|1988
|425,187
|140
|32.9
|1989
|405,066
|158
|39.0
|1990
|396,685
|177
|44.6
|1991
|399,858
|260
|65.0
|1992
|402,573
|231
|57.4
|1993
|387,053
|267
|69.0
|1994
|390,437
|248
|63.5
|1995
|371,425
|204
|54.9
|1996
|374,041
|166
|44.4
|1997
|377,221
|153
|40.6
|1998
|344,153
|113
|32.8
|1999
|340,836
|130
|38.1
|2000
|348,189
|123
|35.3
|2001
|350,336
|148
|42.2
|2002
|353,004
|113
|32.0
|2003
|340,256
|74
|21.7
|2004
|335,143
|114
|34.0
|2005
|346,005
|131
|37.9
|2006
|346,879
|129
|37.2
|2007
|348,197
|138
|39.6
|2008
|356,204
|167
|46.9
|2009
|355,208
|143
|40.3
|2010
|355,151
|144
|40.5
|2011
|320,454
|113
|35.3
|2012
|318,667
|113
|35.5
|2013
|318,416
|120
|37.7
|2014
|318,574
|159
|49.9
|2015
|317,095
|188
|59.3
|2016
|314,507
|188
|59.8
|2017
|308,636
|205
|66.4
|2018
|302,838
|186
|61.4
|2019
|300,576
|194
|64.5
|2020
|301,578
|263
|87.2*
|2021
|301,578**
|194**
|64.3**