After almost 40 years, St. Louis Co. teen runaway identified as Arizona cold case victim

Eaton's death was a homicide caused by some type of violence, but the state of the body made finding a more specific cause of death difficult, Lurkins said. The sheriff's office is continuing to search for a suspect.

Detectives believe a waitress at a truck stop near the remote area where Carolyn was found may have been among the last to see her, Lurkins said.

Patty Wilkins told detectives at the time that she had served a girl matching Carolyn's description on Feb. 2, 1982, when she came in late with a man wearing a cowboy hat with a peacock feather in it.

Wilkins eventually took up a collection and raised $168 to bury the body in the local cemetery in Williams, Arizona, according to Lurkins and news reports from the time.

"I've been with this department 23 years now and every so often we'd hear about the Valentine Sally case," Lurkins said. "So when it broke like this, it was a big deal and I'm sure it's bringing up a lot for her family."

The body had previously been misidentified through facial reconstruction as Melody Cutlip, a Florida teen who went missing around that time but was reunited with her family in 1986.