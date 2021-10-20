After freshman taken to hospital, Mizzou suspends all fraternity activities

COLUMBIA, Mo. — All fraternity activities have been suspended at the University of Missouri-Columbia after a freshman was found unresponsive early Wednesday at a fraternity house where a party had been held. The student was taken to a hospital for treatment, university officials said.
University officials and student leaders with the Interfraternity Council (IFC) announced the suspension of all fraternity activities, social events and university-sanctioned activities in the wake of the party at the Phi Gamma Delta house. The incident is under investigation by the Missouri University Police Department and the Office of Student Accountability & Support.
The University of Missouri's Phi Gamma Delta chapter also has been suspended temporarily. The suspension was ordered by the university and the fraternity's national organization.
Several members of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity were believed to have consumed significant amounts of alcohol during a party, the initial investigation found. No other details were available, including the condition of the freshman student.
“We are extremely concerned about the events that were occurring at the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity,” said Bill Stackman, vice chancellor for Student Affairs at the Columbia campus, in a statement. “There was agreement with IFC on the decision to stop all fraternity activities, and we will be completing a thorough review of the methods put in place to ensure safety at fraternity events. As part of the investigations, we will hold anyone accountable who is found to have willfully ignored or violated university regulations. Those individuals could also face criminal charges.”
Conner Sibley, Mizzou's Greek council president and a senior at the school, said in a statement, "We stand in agreement with the actions being taken by the university as nothing is more important than the safety of the Mizzou community."
The incident at the fraternity comes on the heels of warnings last month for students to be aware of suspected drugged drinks on the Columbia campus.
The warning came after the institution's office for Civil Rights & Title IX received multiple reports of people suspecting that drinks were drugged at locations throughout Columbia, including some who may have been at fraternity social events.
Campus police and the Columbia Police Department were investigating those cases.