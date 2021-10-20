After freshman taken to hospital, Mizzou suspends all fraternity activities

COLUMBIA, Mo. — All fraternity activities have been suspended at the University of Missouri-Columbia after a freshman was found unresponsive early Wednesday at a fraternity house where a party had been held. The student was taken to a hospital for treatment, university officials said.

University officials and student leaders with the Interfraternity Council (IFC) announced the suspension of all fraternity activities, social events and university-sanctioned activities in the wake of the party at the Phi Gamma Delta house. The incident is under investigation by the Missouri University Police Department and the Office of Student Accountability & Support.

The University of Missouri's Phi Gamma Delta chapter also has been suspended temporarily. The suspension was ordered by the university and the fraternity's national organization.

Several members of the Phi Gamma Delta fraternity were believed to have consumed significant amounts of alcohol during a party, the initial investigation found. No other details were available, including the condition of the freshman student.

