ST. LOUIS — St. Louis homicide detectives have taken over the investigation into a fatal shooting that they initially thought happened in Venice, Illinois.

Douglas Sanders, 31, of Florissant, died after being shot March 4 on the McKinley Bridge. St. Louis police on Tuesday said they have no suspects in the killing.

Police found one shell casing on the Missouri side of the bridge, and one shell casing on the Illinois side. After talking with one witness, police were led to believe the shooting happened on the Illinois side of the bridge, so Venice police said they would handle the probe.

But that changed Monday, nine days after Sanders died. Venice police called St. Louis homicide detectives to say that they determined Sanders actually was shot in Missouri.

The witness was able to clarify that the car Sanders was traveling in was shot up in the center of the bridge, after crossing into Missouri, Venice police said.

Sanders was among four men in a car that had just left a strip club in Illinois. They were heading back home to Missouri when someone in another car began firing shots at them on the bridge about 2:50 a.m. on March 4. Sanders and another man, 37, were hit by gunfire.

One of the uninjured men in their car drove their injured friends to a hospital in St. Louis.

Sanders died at the hospital March 4, St. Louis police said. Sanders lived on Pamela Drive in the city of Florissant. His relatives could not be reached for comment Tuesday.

The 37-year-old injured man was listed in critical condition.