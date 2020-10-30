After lengthy police standoff, Affton man charged with kidnapping, assaulting woman

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Prosecutors have charged a man with kidnapping and domestic assault after a lengthy standoff in Affton. Kurt Mertz, 59, of the 7800 block of Fleta Street, was being held in lieu of $200,000 cash bond on Friday.

Police said Mertz and the victim, a 53-year-old woman, had known each other since childhood and lived together in the home on Fleta. About 3 a.m. Monday, Mertz was playing loud music while the victim tried to sleep. She shut off power to the house, and Mertz punched her multiple times, police said. The woman ran to escape through the garage door, but Mertz grabbed her and dragged her back inside, police said. He slammed her face to the ground and punch her again while sitting on her, court records allege.

After Mertz released the woman, she hid in her room and wrote a note to her daughter and another note detailing the assault, police said. On Wednesday, when he yelled at her and she ran outside, a neighbor heard her screams, police said. He shoved a dirty rag in her moth and threatened to urinate on her, police said. Police arrived about 1 p.m. Wednesday, and Mertz ran back into the house. The standoff with police lasted until Thursday night after hours of negotiations and effort by the St. Louis County tactical operations unit.