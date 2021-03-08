After more than 20 years in prison, Jonathan Irons sues over wrongful conviction in St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — A man whose conviction was overturned after 23 years in prison filed suit Monday against St. Charles County officers and others who he and his attorneys say were responsible for his wrongful conviction.
Jonathan Irons, a Black man now in his 40s, was convicted in 1998 for burglary and the assault of a white O’Fallon homeowner, a crime for which his attorneys say he was framed by St. Charles County authorities.
Irons' conviction was overturned by a judge, and he was released in July 2020.
In 1997, an O’Fallon homeowner was shot in the head and the arm by an intruder, and the man initially told police he remembered only that the intruder was a Black male, according to the suit.
Irons' attorneys say police manipulated the homeowner into identifying Irons, presented a false confession from Irons and ignored fingerprint evidence.
The complaint also alleges officers from O'Fallon, Missouri, assaulted the then-teenaged Irons during his interrogation.
“Irons now seeks justice for the harm that the Defendants have caused and redress for the loss of liberty and the terrible hardship that he has endured and continues to suffer as a result of the Defendants’ misconduct,” the complaint states.
Attorney General Eric Schmitt filed appeals last year to prevent Iron’s release, but they were denied by the Missouri Supreme Court.
St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney Tim Lohmar then declined to retry Irons, citing a lack of fingerprint evidence and a lack of transcription or records from Irons' interrogation. Lohmar also said that in the photo spread presented to the victim, Irons' picture was larger than the other five possible suspects'.
Irons is now married to WNBA star Maya Moore, who paused her career indefinitely to assist in freeing Irons and reforming the U.S. criminal justice system.
The complaint, filed in district court, names as defendants specific officers from O'Fallon and St. Charles County, as well as St. Charles County and the city of O'Fallon. The suit lists several claims, including malicious prosecution, civil conspiracy and intentional infliction of emotional distress. The suit requests a jury trial.