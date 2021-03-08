After more than 20 years in prison, Jonathan Irons sues over wrongful conviction in St. Louis area

ST. LOUIS — A man whose conviction was overturned after 23 years in prison filed suit Monday against St. Charles County officers and others who he and his attorneys say were responsible for his wrongful conviction.

Jonathan Irons, a Black man now in his 40s, was convicted in 1998 for burglary and the assault of a white O’Fallon homeowner, a crime for which his attorneys say he was framed by St. Charles County authorities.

Irons' conviction was overturned by a judge, and he was released in July 2020.

In 1997, an O’Fallon homeowner was shot in the head and the arm by an intruder, and the man initially told police he remembered only that the intruder was a Black male, according to the suit.

Irons' attorneys say police manipulated the homeowner into identifying Irons, presented a false confession from Irons and ignored fingerprint evidence.

The complaint also alleges officers from O'Fallon, Missouri, assaulted the then-teenaged Irons during his interrogation.