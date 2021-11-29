After more than 3 hours trapped in Dupo trench, worker is rescued

Story updated at 3:40 p.m. after the rescue.

DUPO — A worker was trapped for more than three hours Monday morning when a trench in a Dupo railway yard collapsed, according to the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency.

The collapse happened about 11:30 a.m. near the Dupo Pacific Railroad Co. property by Adams Road and Carondelet Avenue in Dupo, St. Clair County Emergency Management Director Herb Simmons said.

When the call came in, a man who was on a crew working on repairs to a pump station was buried up to his neck in the hole, but was able to speak with co-workers, Simmons said.

The man was not an employee of the railroad, but Simmons said he did not yet know what company the man worked for.

Rescue crews reinforced the trench to pull the man out shortly after 3 p.m. Monday and the man was airlifted by helicopter to a St. Louis hospital.

Simmons said the man was conscious and talking when he emerged from the trench.

The Dupo Fire Department along with several other local agencies were on scene along with St. Clair Special Emergency Services.

