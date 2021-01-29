After Parson speech upended, Missouri chief justice opts for virtual address

JEFFERSON CITY — Unlike Gov. Mike Parson, the chief of the Missouri Supreme Court will deliver his annual address to a joint session of the Legislature virtually.
In a plan that came together Thursday, Supreme Court Chief Justice George Draper III will forgo a visit to the House chambers Tuesday and instead submit a video of himself reading his speech to the House and Senate.
“In consultation with the Supreme Court and the Senate, the General Assembly will not convene a Joint Session on Tuesday, February 2nd, for the State of the Judiciary. In lieu of an in person speech, Chief Justice Draper will submit the State of the Judiciary in writing to both chambers and will also record his speech from the Supreme Court building,” notes a memo from House Majority Leader Dean Plocher, R-Des Peres.
The move will help officials avoid the chaos of Wednesday, when concerns about the spread of COVID-19 through the Capitol building caused the House to bar Parson from delivering his address in that chamber.
Rather than shelve the public portion of the mostly ceremonial speech, Parson and his aides scrambled to schedule an alternative speech in the Senate chambers. Many lawmakers did not attend.
The decision by Draper follows a trend across the nation to trade in public speeches for ones delivered virtually in order to avoid bringing large numbers of people together during a pandemic.
Governors in Indiana, Alaska and Michigan were among at least 18 that dumped the live speech for one delivered from the safety of their offices.
The State of the Judiciary speech is not as high-profile as a governor’s address, but it gives the chief justice an opportunity to review successes of the past year, while also calling on lawmakers for potential changes in the coming year.
A virtual event also is not something new for Draper. The state’s highest court, as well as local and federal courtrooms, have been holding hearings and taking testimony virtually since April to stave off the spread of the coronavirus.
Although the legislative session is just a month old, the House has already had to cancel one week due to positive cases of COVID-19.