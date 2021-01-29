After Parson speech upended, Missouri chief justice opts for virtual address

JEFFERSON CITY — Unlike Gov. Mike Parson, the chief of the Missouri Supreme Court will deliver his annual address to a joint session of the Legislature virtually.

In a plan that came together Thursday, Supreme Court Chief Justice George Draper III will forgo a visit to the House chambers Tuesday and instead submit a video of himself reading his speech to the House and Senate.

“In consultation with the Supreme Court and the Senate, the General Assembly will not convene a Joint Session on Tuesday, February 2nd, for the State of the Judiciary. In lieu of an in person speech, Chief Justice Draper will submit the State of the Judiciary in writing to both chambers and will also record his speech from the Supreme Court building,” notes a memo from House Majority Leader Dean Plocher, R-Des Peres.

The move will help officials avoid the chaos of Wednesday, when concerns about the spread of COVID-19 through the Capitol building caused the House to bar Parson from delivering his address in that chamber.