After plea deal for Calverton Park man in 2 homicides, prosecutors drop charges in 3rd

CLAYTON — Prosecutors have dismissed a remaining murder case against a Calverton Park man who was sentenced last month in two other homicides.
Prosecutors dropped first-degree murder and armed criminal action charges against Jeffrey E. Tod, 56, in the December 2018 shooting death of Melvin Whitted Jr., 55. A prosecutor said Monday that a key witness in the case had died.
Tod entered Alford pleas and was sentenced last month in two other killings: Kenneth Alvern Linzie, 68, of Berkeley, in January 2019 and Deandre Moore Jr., 41, in December 2018.
Police said all three killings were linked to drugs. All three men were shot in the head while sitting in their own vehicles after exchanging text messages with Tod, police said in charges. Whitted and Moore’s bodies were found in their vehicles, abandoned a few miles from Tod’s home. Linzie’s body, as well as the car he drove the day he was killed, were found in Tod’s detached garage.