After releasing photo of victim's shoes, St. Louis police now know name of teenager shot to death

UPDATED at 8:10 a.m. Friday with name of victim

Police on Friday said the victim has been identified as Carieal J. Doss, 18, of the 900 block of Chambers Road.

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis police still don't know the identity of teenage girl killed in the city Tuesday night, but are hoping someone might be able to recognize her by her Nike tennis shoes.

Police say the girl was between 14 and 16 years old. She was found dead with a gunshot wound about 10:25 p.m. in the Jeff-Vander-Lou neighborhood in the 2800 block of Franklin Avenue.

Hoping to figure out the teen's identify, police released photos Thursday of red-and-grey Nike sneakers covered in a doodle design and green pants the girl was wearing when she was found.

She is 5'6 and 116 pounds with black medium-length braided hair, police said. She was also wearing a black Nike zip-up hooded jacket, a red t-shirt and grey sweatpants underneath her green cargo pants.

Police said they don't know who killed her.