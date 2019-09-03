JEFFERSON CITY — The leader of the Missouri Senate said he will ask his fellow Republicans next week if they want to form a special committee to investigate urban gun violence.
Against the backdrop of a violent summer in St. Louis that has seen 13 children killed by gunfire, Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz said his GOP colleagues will debate the idea when the Legislature convenes for its annual veto session next Wednesday.
“I think its worthy of having a conversation about,” the Sullivan Republican told the Post-Dispatch.
The possibility of forming a special panel comes after Democratic Sen. Jamilah Nasheed of St. Louis sent Schatz a letter last week calling for a committee to begin meeting between now and the start of the General Assembly’s regular session in January.
And, it came as Gov. Mike Parson was scheduled to meet Tuesday with members of the Legislative Black Caucus behind closed doors. The caucus has urged Parson to schedule a special session on gun control.
Both Parson and Schatz have acknowledged violence is an issue, but neither has put forth any concrete plans in a state where gun laws are among the least restrictive in the nation.
Nasheed said she proposed the hearings after Schatz said recently "I don’t know if anyone has the answer" to gun violence in St. Louis.
"You heard what Schatz said: They don't know what to do," Nasheed said. "They don't know what the solution is."
Nasheed said the meetings would give senators the chance to hear from shooting victims and experts to inform policy proposals for the legislative session that starts in January. She said the committee must address socioeconomic factors that contribute to violence.
When asked whether the committee would have value, given that other task forces such as the Ferguson Commission have already studied similar issues, Nasheed said it would.
"If they're able to come into these urban corridors and hear the stories, the horrific stories of what's happening with these young kids being murdered, I think it will prompt them to" take action "because they're hearing it now, and they're feeling it first-hand."
One objective for St. Louis policymakers is partially reversing a 2016 law allowing non-felons to carry concealed weapons without a permit.
St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said last week she wants Missouri lawmakers to allow the city of St. Louis to require concealed weapon permits.
Krewson noted that Missourians are required to have a license to drive a car and the vehicle must be registered with the state.
“Having a permit to carry a gun is really not a big ask,” she told the Post-Dispatch after the meeting. “It’s not a big ask. It’s for our police officers.”
Nasheed said she supports Krewson's proposal.
"While they use guns to hunt animals, guns are being used to hunt humans here," Nasheed said of rural lawmakers in the GOP-controlled Legislature. "If you have to have a permit to kill a deer, why shouldn't you have a permit for individuals to carry a firearm in the city of St. Louis?"
Schatz said if the idea of a special committee receives support from the 24 members of the GOP caucus it could be formed with an eye on drafting legislation to be debated next year.
Parson has said he is considering use of the Missouri State Highway Patrol in some way in St. Louis. He was also examining last week whether he can free up more state funds to help ease the violence.