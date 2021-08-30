 Skip to main content
Afternoon downpour leads to flooding; more rain is possible
A car gets stuck in floodwater From flash flooding on W. Kirkham Ave. in Webster Groves after thunderstorms pelted the area. Video by David Carson/ Post-Dispatch

KIRKWOOD — Flash floods Monday afternoon made some roads impassible and briefly closed several MetroLink stations in St. Louis and St. Louis County. 

About 1 to 2 inches of rain fell in a very short period beginning around 2:30 p.m., which led to the flooding, according to the National Weather Service. A flash flood advisory was in place until 6 p.m. Monday for the St. Louis metro area, including St. Clair County and Madison County in Illinois.

About 3:30 p.m. Monday, MetroLink stopped service at 15 stations from Forest Park to East St. Louis because of flooding concerns, shuttling passengers by bus instead. Normal operations resumed about 4:10 p.m., although some delays remained likely for a period, the agency said.

There were also reports of limited flooding on roads, including West Kirkham Avenue in Webster Groves near Gore Avenue where more than a foot of water covered the pavement about 3 p.m.

At least three cars got temporarily stuck in high water on West Kirkham after a nearby creek swelled.

No one was injured. Water on the road receded by about 4 p.m. 

The Missouri Department of Transportation also reported some flooding Thursday afternoon on Lindell Boulevard between North Kingshighway Boulevard and North Vandeventer Avenue. 

More rain was possible through the evening and overnight, although the flooding risk was much lower than on Monday afternoon. Rain chances remained in the forecast for Tuesday, with milder temperatures expected the rest of the week. Highs should top out in the mid- to low 80s.

David Carson of the Post-Dispatch contributed to this report.

