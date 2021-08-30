Afternoon downpour leads to flooding; more rain is possible

KIRKWOOD — Flash floods Monday afternoon made some roads impassible and briefly closed several MetroLink stations in St. Louis and St. Louis County.

About 1 to 2 inches of rain fell in a very short period beginning around 2:30 p.m., which led to the flooding, according to the National Weather Service. A flash flood advisory was in place until 6 p.m. Monday for the St. Louis metro area, including St. Clair County and Madison County in Illinois.

About 3:30 p.m. Monday, MetroLink stopped service at 15 stations from Forest Park to East St. Louis because of flooding concerns, shuttling passengers by bus instead. Normal operations resumed about 4:10 p.m., although some delays remained likely for a period, the agency said.

There were also reports of limited flooding on roads, including West Kirkham Avenue in Webster Groves near Gore Avenue where more than a foot of water covered the pavement about 3 p.m.

At least three cars got temporarily stuck in high water on West Kirkham after a nearby creek swelled.

No one was injured. Water on the road receded by about 4 p.m.