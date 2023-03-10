LINCOLN COUNTY — A local organization is collecting donations to help the four siblings who were orphaned Wednesday night after their parents and grandfather died in a murder-suicide near Foley, Missouri.

Divine Nest on Friday set up the "Foland Children Fund" on its website, divinenest.com. Tim Hite, associate director of the nonprofit organization, said all money raised will go to the children but will have restrictions on what ages they can access it.

The siblings are a boy about 15 years old, a girl about 13, a boy about 6 and a baby about a year old, the sheriff's office said.

"I think a lot of the sentiment about it is just the heartbreak for the kids," Hite said. "I think they just want to do what they can do to help them through this difficult time."

Divine Nest is nonprofit at 49 College Campus Drive in Moscow Mills. The agency's number is 636-383-1349.

The siblings escaped unharmed from their home in the 2500 block of South Highway W near Foley on Wednesday night as their father fatally shot their mother, their grandfather and then himself.

The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office identified the gunman as Phillip Foland, 56. Police said he killed his wife, Lauren Jennings Foland, 38, and his father-in-law Scott Preston Causey, 72, in the trailer home they all shared.

Police are trying to determine a motive for the shooting. The children were in the protective custody of a state agency Thursday and staffers with the Lincoln County Child Advocacy Center were interviewing them, said Lincoln County Prosecutor Michael L. Wood.

The family's dog was chained up, left behind and hiding in a kennel in the yard Thursday when a Post-Dispatch reporter and photographer visited the home. Deputies picked up the dog and delivered it to the PALS no-kill animal shelter, where the dog was being cared for, a shelter employee said Friday. She said the shelter had received dozens of calls from people concerned about the dog.

