Ahead of execution, Lisa Montgomery’s sister begs for mercy, others long for ‘finality’

When she was 8, child protective services removed Mattingly from the abusive home she and Montgomery shared. Montgomery, who was 4, was left behind.

Montgomery’s mother, Judy Shaughnessy, married Mattingly’s father and was cruel to both girls. She forced Mattingly to eat raw onions and made her strip naked before locking her out of the house. She would hit them with whatever was in hand.

Mattingly took it upon herself to protect her half sister. When Shaughnessy had men over and fights broke out, she ushered Montgomery out of the room. Once, with no way out, she placed Montgomery behind her and backed into a corner.

At the time, Mattingly did not know why she was removed from the home. She thought social workers knew she was being raped by one of her mother’s male friends, within reach of where her sister slept. She thought they were being saved.

“I thought they knew how horrible Judy was to us,” she told The Star.

In reality, authorities took Mattingly away after learning Shaughnessy had divorced her father and no longer had parental rights to the older girl. Shaughnessy has since died.