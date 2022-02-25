Alabama man receives two life sentences in Bethalto triple murder

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. — A 43-year-old Alabama man found guilty in January of murdering three people in Bethalto was sentenced to two life sentences Friday.

Brady Witcher was convicted of three counts of first-degree murder and one count of armed robbery by a Madison County jury in connection to the December 2019 murders of Shari Yates, 59, her son Andrew Brooks, 30, and John McMillian, 32, in Bethalto.

A co-defendant, Brittany McMillan, pleaded guilty in December and received a life sentence.

“The hearing today was truly moving,” Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine wrote in a statement. “Several family members of Shari, AJ and John spoke directly to the unrepentant murderer of their loved ones with profound grace and strength, forgave him, and prayed for his redemption. Their extraordinary words moved everyone in the courtroom. They will continue to be in our prayers as they continue to heal.”

Investigators said Witcher and McMillian were on the run from authorities who accused them of murdering a woman in Alabama when they offered drugs and money to Brooks in exchange for his pickup truck.

Authorities said Witcher shot and killed Brooks and then the two others.

The couple also was charged in the kidnapping and murder of Kellie Ann Hughes, 31, in Alabama, and armed robbery and kidnapping in Birmingham, Alabama, and Clarksville, Tennessee.

Madison County Circuit Judge Kyle Napp presided over the case.

