Alabama sex offender sent child pornography to undercover St. Louis County detective, charges say
CLAYTON — An Alabama man has been charged in St. Louis County Circuit Court with promoting child pornography.

Christopher Tyler, 44, of Adger, Alabama, was charged Wednesday with four felony counts of furnishing child pornography to an undercover St. Louis County detective.

In March 2018, Tyler sent emails and text messages with three photos of nude girls and a picture of a girl engaged in a sex act with an adult, charges say. All of the girls appear younger than 14.

Tyler has a 2004 conviction of felony sexual abuse and is registered as a sex offender in Alabama, records show. The victim in the Alabama case was a 7-year-old boy.

Bail information for Tyler was not available.

Christopher Tyler of Adger, Alabama, was charged in St. Lois County with promoting child pornography. Source: Alabama Sex Offender Registry
