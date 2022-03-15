Albanese candy company recalls dark chocolate-covered espresso beans

Albanese Confectionary Group, Inc. has recalled 9-ounce tubs of dark chocolate espresso beans that contain chocolate-covered peanuts instead.

Officials discovered dark chocolate panned peanuts were accidentally packaged in dark chocolate espresso bean tubs and could pose an allergy risk, according to a news release from the Indiana-based company.

Albanese candies are sold in Walgreens and Dollar General stores across the St. Louis area, according to the company's website.

The chocolate-covered espresso beans were sold in 15 states, including Missouri, starting Dec. 27 with a sell-by date of 10/25/2022. They have a bar code number of 634418621436.

People who have an allergy or sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the espresso beans, the company said.

Those who purchased the beans are urged to throw them away or return it to the store where it was purchased for a full refund. People with questions may contact the company at 219-472-6303.