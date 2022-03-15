 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Albanese candy company recalls dark chocolate-covered espresso beans

  • 0
Albanese chocolate-covered espresso beans

The Albanese Confectionary Group recalled tubs of chocolate-covered espresso beans after they found they actually contained chocolate-covered peanuts. (Credit: Albanese Confectionary Group)

Albanese Confectionary Group, Inc. has recalled 9-ounce tubs of dark chocolate espresso beans that contain chocolate-covered peanuts instead. 

Officials discovered dark chocolate panned peanuts were accidentally packaged in dark chocolate espresso bean tubs and could pose an allergy risk, according to a news release from the Indiana-based company. 

Albanese candies are sold in Walgreens and Dollar General stores across the St. Louis area, according to the company's website. 

The chocolate-covered espresso beans were sold in 15 states, including Missouri, starting Dec. 27 with a sell-by date of 10/25/2022. They have a bar code number of 634418621436. 

People who have an allergy or sensitivity to peanuts run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the espresso beans, the company said. 

Those who purchased the beans are urged to throw them away or return it to the store where it was purchased for a full refund. People with questions may contact the company at 219-472-6303. 

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News