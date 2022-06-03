Alderman Jeffrey Boyd resigns after federal indictment

ST. LOUIS — A day after his indictment on corruption charges, Alderman Jeffrey Boyd resigned Friday.

Boyd's resignation came just a few hours after he took part in the Board of Aldermen’s weekly meeting, which was held by teleconference because of coronavirus concerns.

In a 1:44 p.m. email to Board President Lewis Reed, the board's clerk and other staff, Boyd said "It has been a great pleasure to serve the residents of the 22nd Ward for over 19 years and I'm proud of the good work we as a community have accomplished. It has also been a pleasure to work with so many aldermen/alderwomen over the years."

Boyd in a text message did not elaborate.

Boyd pleaded not guilty to charges that he accepted bribes from a small business owner in exchange for his help in approving legislation authorizing property tax breaks.

Reed and former Alderman John Collins-Muhammad also were charged in the federal indictment Thursday.

This article will be updated

Mark Schlinkmann Mark Schlinkmann is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.