breaking

Alderman Jeffrey Boyd resigns after federal indictment

Alderman Jeffrey Boyd indicted

St. Louis Alderman Jeffrey Boyd leaves the Thomas F. Eagleton Federal Courthouse on Thursday, June 2, 2022, after being indicted on bribery and fraud charges and appearing before a federal magistrate judge. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

ST. LOUIS  — A day after his indictment on corruption charges, Alderman Jeffrey Boyd resigned Friday.

Boyd's resignation came just a few hours after he took part in the Board of Aldermen’s weekly meeting, which was held by teleconference because of coronavirus concerns.

In a 1:44 p.m. email to Board President Lewis Reed, the board's clerk and other staff, Boyd said "It has been a great pleasure to serve the residents of the 22nd Ward for over 19 years and I'm proud of the good work we as a community have accomplished.  It has also been a pleasure to work with so many aldermen/alderwomen over the years."

Boyd in a text message did not elaborate.

Boyd pleaded not guilty to charges that he accepted bribes from a small business owner in exchange for his help in approving legislation authorizing property tax breaks. 

Reed and former Alderman John Collins-Muhammad also were charged in the federal indictment Thursday. 

This article will be updated

