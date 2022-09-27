Alderman wants answers after series of deaths at downtown St. Louis jail

ST. LOUIS — A top alderman is planning to haul city public safety officials in for a hearing next week to talk about a series of deaths at the city's downtown jail.

Alderman Joe Vaccaro, the public safety committee chair, said he was alarmed by reports that six people had died in custody between April and earlier this September.

"I think there's a lot of questions that need to be answered," he said. "That seems like a lot of people dying."

So far, the city medical examiner's office has said one person died of natural causes, and another committed suicide by hanging. The other cases are still pending.

Vaccaro said he wondered if the person who died of natural causes received proper medical care, and how anyone could commit suicide in a place where he assumed employees were watching for that.