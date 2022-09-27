 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Alderman wants answers after series of deaths at downtown St. Louis jail

  • 0
Jail Deaths St. Louis

FILE - Onlookers watch from the street as inmates chant and throw things from broken windows at the St. Louis Justice Center, known as the city jail, on April 4, 2021. Civil rights advocates in St. Louis are demanding an investigation of conditions at the city jail following the deaths of six detainees since this spring. A coalition of groups on Wednesday, Sept. 14, 2022, also demanded more information on each death, and called for the city to release from the City Justice Center detainees accused of lower-level crimes and those with serious medical conditions.

 Colter Peterson, St. Louis Post-Dispatch

ST. LOUIS — A top alderman is planning to haul city public safety officials in for a hearing next week to talk about a series of deaths at the city's downtown jail. 

Alderman Joe Vaccaro, the public safety committee chair, said he was alarmed by reports that six people had died in custody between April and earlier this September.

"I think there's a lot of questions that need to be answered," he said. "That seems like a lot of people dying."

So far, the city medical examiner's office has said one person died of natural causes, and another committed suicide by hanging. The other cases are still pending.

Vaccaro said he wondered if the person who died of natural causes received proper medical care, and how anyone could commit suicide in a place where he assumed employees were watching for that.  

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Austin Huguelet is the Post-Dispatch's City Hall reporter. He previously covered business for the Post-Dispatch and state politics for the Springfield News-Leader.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News