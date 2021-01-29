Aldermen OK workhouse closure referendum but mayor and a judge still must agree

The referendum bill's sponsor, Alderman Jeffrey Boyd, D-22nd Ward, said he supports eventually closing the workhouse "in a responsible way."

"It doesn't mean we can't send things to the voters to get their thoughts collectively," Boyd said.

But opponents said the board already has acted on the issue with its ordinance last year and should stay the course. They attacked the bill passed Friday as just another delaying tactic.

Scheduling the nonbinding vote "is an effort to pass the buck again," declared Alderman Megan Green, D-15th Ward.

Green and other opponents are aligned with a coalition of criminal justice activists that has worked for several years to get the building closed. They cite reports over the years of substandard conditions and other issues. The mayor and corrections officials say conditions have improved.

The board had voted Jan. 15 to give the referendum bill preliminary approval. But then it became stuck in an aldermanic committee, which cleared it earlier this week for passage.

This article will be updated.

