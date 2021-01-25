All 3 inmates who escaped Iron County Jail now back in custody

IRONTON — The remaining two men who had escaped from the Iron County Jail on Jan. 16 were apprehended over the weekend in Colorado.

Dwight Abernathie was arrested Sunday by officers from the Arvada Police Department for attempted shoplifting at a Walmart.

Following several witness interviews, Denver police and U.S. marshals then found and arrested Samuel Gillam at a homeless shelter in Denver that same day.

Both Abernathie and Gillam were taken to a jail where they will await extradition back to Iron County.

A third escapee, Tracy Brown, and his girlfriend Diana Thomas were arrested Wednesday by U.S. marshals and local authorities in New Mexico.

Brown and Thomas told investigators that the three escapees had driven to Colorado together but split up in Denver.

Gillam was being held on an original charge of kidnapping, Abernathie was in custody on an original charge of assault and Brown was in custody on an original charge of burglary.

The three moved a block wall to make their escape from the Iron County Jail, authorities have said.