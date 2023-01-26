All 3 suspects in crash of carjacked vehicle in St. Louis were teens

ST. LOUIS — All three suspects in a carjacked vehicle that crashed Wednesday after a police pursuit were teenagers, police say.

Investigators believe the teens, two of whom are minors, are responsible for a rash of recent carjackings and a homicide in St. Louis.

The adult, 18-year-old Cameron Brown, was hospitalized after the crash. He was charged with first-degree tampering with a vehicle, resisting arrest and second-degree tampering with a vehicle.

The minors, 16 and 17, were taken to the St. Louis City Family Court, which handles juvenile detention and charges. Both were in custody Thursday, and police said they were trying to transfer the 16-year-old into federal custody for federal prosecution.

Once the police turn over minors to the juvenile program, officers do not have a say in whether they are detained or released, Maj. Janice Bockstruck said Wednesday at the scene of the crash.

A juvenile intake officer uses a state-provided form to determine if a juvenile should be held in custody, monitored in some capacity or released to their guardians. The process considers factors such as the seriousness of the offense, prior offenses and flight risk.

The process came under some scrutiny this week after teenagers with Glock handguns were arrested by police after a shooting Saturday at the Foundry. They were then released to their parents rather than being detained, a decision made by the court, police said. Circuit Court authorities said the juvenile intake staff and police did not follow proper procedures.

Capt. Joseph Morici said police do not believe the teens involved in the Foundry incident are connected to the string of carjackings, but that it's an ongoing investigation.

The three teens apprehended Wednesday were followed by a newly formed joint task force of FBI agents and St. Louis investigators looking into a 48-hour crime spree in south St. Louis that included at least nine carjackings, two ATM robberies and one homicide.

Bockstruck noted that police do not know exactly how many people may be involved.

Wednesday's incident began as detectives were on Interstate 70 watching a white Nissan that had been carjacked Monday on Chippewa Street. Officers followed the Nissan through north St. Louis until it eventually parked just east of Grand Boulevard. The driver then got out of the car and into the passenger seat of a black Ford Fusion, which had been carjacked Dec. 13 in south St. Louis.

The Fusion drove off and officers followed it, police said, until it eventually ran over spike strips on 14th Street, just south of Cass Avenue.

It then sped away, and police followed for several blocks. The Fusion eventually crashed into a tan Kia at 20th Street and Delmar Avenue before hitting a tree.

Police said the 17-year-old driving the Fusion ran away as officers unsuccessfully used a stun gun. The teen was arrested about two blocks away.

The 18-year-old who had initially been driving the stolen Nissan was taken into custody at the scene, and the third person in the vehicle, the 16-year-old boy, was stuck in the car and freed by firefighters.

Police said the 16- and 17-year-olds were taken to a hospital and then to the St. Louis City Family Court, which detains and charges minors. The 18-year-old was hospitalized with a pelvic injury.

In addition to the string of carjackings, police said they suspect the teens are connected to the shooting death of 38-year-old Kay Johnson during an attempted carjacking Tuesday in the city's Bevo Mill neighborhood.