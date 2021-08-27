All-clear after police say package near Gateway Arch was not dangerous

ST. LOUIS — Police said bomb and arson investigators checking a package found near the Gateway Arch on Friday morning determined it wasn't dangerous.

Police sounded the all-clear about 9 a.m., a half-hour after police first reported a suspicious package was found. No one was evacuated but police asked people near the Arch grounds to "shelter in place."

As bomb and arson detectives investigated, police also urged people to avoid the area near 1 Memorial Drive. Police now say the area is safe now and that the package "revealed no dangerous devices."