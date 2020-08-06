All Lemay firefighters quarantined after one tests positive for the coronavirus

LEMAY — All firefighters in the Lemay Fire Protection District are being quarantined at home after one of their colleagues tested positive for the coronavirus, a district official said Thursday.

The 911 calls that Lemay normally would handle are now being rerouted to fire houses in Valley Park, Fenton and Affton, whose crews are rotating the chore of filling in for Lemay, said Jerry Schloss, chairman of Lemay fire's Board of Directors.

Lemay has only one fire house, which is at 1201 Telegraph Road. After the firefighter tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, everyone was sent home to quarantine, Schloss said. One crew was tested Wednesday and should learn results soon. The other two crews are being tested.

The district has 28 employees. Twenty-seven of those are firefighters, including a chief and two deputy chiefs. The district also has an administrative assistant who is at home under quarantine.

Assuming the firefighters are cleared, the fire district "should be back at full strength the middle of next week," Schloss said.

Cleaners sanitized the fire house and all of the equipment in it.

Schloss said he doesn't know where the lone firefighter was exposed to the virus. He said the district has enough protective gear.