An all-staff meeting of the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's office has been called for 3:40 p.m., according to sources in the office.
•UPDATE: Gardner will resign effective June 1.
The meeting comes on a day the Jefferson City lawmakers say they've been discussing the potential resignation of Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner.
In addition, an attorney in Gardner's office was killed in a highway crash last night.
Gardner is facing efforts to remove her from office from the Missouri Legislature and the state Attorney General.
Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner is a current student in St. Louis University's nursing program, an ongoing lawsuit revealed this week.
The Legislature is in its final days of the spring session