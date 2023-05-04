An all-staff meeting of the St. Louis Circuit Attorney's office has been called for 3:40 p.m., according to sources in the office.

The meeting comes on a day the Jefferson City lawmakers say they've been discussing the potential resignation of Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner.

In addition, an attorney in Gardner's office was killed in a highway crash last night.

Gardner is facing efforts to remove her from office from the Missouri Legislature and the state Attorney General.

Missouri AG takes aim at Kim Gardner’s enrollment as SLU nursing student Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner is a current student in St. Louis University's nursing program, an ongoing lawsuit revealed this week.