Almost 15% of St. Louis County Police Department employees have tested positive for COVID-19

CLAYTON — Almost 15% of all employees with the St. Louis County Police Department have tested positive for COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Police announced Friday that 10 more employees in the department tested positive in the past nine days, bringing the total number of cases to 169. As of July, the department had 1,258 full-time employees, according to a Post-Dispatch public pay database.

Of the 169 cases, 156 had recovered and returned to duty as of Friday, according to a news release from the department.

The department says work areas have been thoroughly cleaned, but they have not determined how the recent cases were contracted.

At the end of December, 145 county police department employees had tested positive for COVID-19. That marked an increase from 78 at the end of November.

