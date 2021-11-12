Alton man accused of assaulting infant faces new child sex abuse charges

EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County prosecutors on Friday charged an Alton man previously accused of sexually assaulting an infant with abusing an 8-year-old.

Deven Brazier, 28, was first charged in May with sexually assaulting an 11-month-old girl.

State's Attorney Thomas Haine said he is now facing three additional counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child and one count of criminal sexual abuse.

The new charges stemmed from an investigation by the East Alton Police Department, he said.

Brazier is being held at the Madison County jail.

If he is convicted of assaulting both children, Brazier could face a mandatory life sentence.