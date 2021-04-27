 Skip to main content
Alton man accused of threatening video game employees
EAST ST. LOUIS — A man from Alton was arrested Monday on federal charges accusing him of threatening to kill employees of a video game company called Electronic Arts.

Brian Gotschall appeared in U.S. District Court in East St. Louis later Monday and pleaded not guilty to two counts of making an interstate death threat. His lawyer declined to comment Tuesday.

Gotschall's indictment says that on Feb. 10 he made a phone call from Alton to Electronic Arts employees in California, threatening both to kill "everyone" there and also go to their homes and harm their children, the indictment says.

Gotschall was released from jail but has been banned from possessing guns or other dangerous weapons and ordered to have a mental health and substance abuse evaluation. 

