Alton man admits threatening video game employees

EAST ST. LOUIS — A man from Alton pleaded guilty to federal charges of threatening to kill employees of a video game company called Electronic Arts.

Brian Gotschall pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in East St. Louis to two counts of making an interstate death threat. In a plea agreement, Gotschall and federal prosecutors agreed to a three-year term of probation.

A federal indictment last year alleged Gotschall made two phone calls from his Alton home Feb. 10, 2021, to Electronic Arts employees in California, threatening both to kill "everyone" there and also go to their homes and harm their children. Court documents said Gotschall identified and found people listed in credits of an Electronic Arts video game.

Sentencing is set for Aug. 3 before U.S. District Judge Stephen P. McGlynn.

Gotschall's lawyer could not be reached.

