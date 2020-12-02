Alton man charged with killing woman in Kingsway West neighborhood of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors have charged a man from the Metro East with murder and several other felonies in connection with the death of a woman in St. Louis.
Deionate Robertson, 23, of the 1100 block of Danforth Street in Alton, was taken into custody by police on Monday, the day of the crime.
Police don’t know the name of the woman who died of gunshot wounds Monday, in the 5200 block of Paulian Place. Court records refer to the victim only as “Jane Doe.”
About 6:40 p.m. Monday, another woman called police saying she’d been robbed near the intersection of Union Boulevard and Martin Luther King Drive by a man driving a green vehicle. She said the same vehicle was parked behind her nearby home in the city’s Kingsway West neighborhood when she arrived.
While on the phone with police the woman reported hearing two shots, the charging documents say. As police responded to Paulian Place, they saw a man leaving a residence by a basement stairwell. Two officers chased the man, who matched the description of the robbery suspect, according to the documents. They arrested him in the 5200 block of Theodosia Avenue.
When police checked the basement, they found a woman who had been fatally shot, and two .22-caliber shell casings.
Officers backtracked along the route the suspect ran and found a .22-caliber, semi-automatic pistol, court documents say.
In addition to murder, Robertson is charged with robbery and two counts of armed criminal action.
