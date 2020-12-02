Alton man charged with killing woman in Kingsway West neighborhood of St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — Prosecutors have charged a man from the Metro East with murder and several other felonies in connection with the death of a woman in St. Louis.

Deionate Robertson, 23, of the 1100 block of Danforth Street in Alton, was taken into custody by police on Monday, the day of the crime.

Police don’t know the name of the woman who died of gunshot wounds Monday, in the 5200 block of Paulian Place. Court records refer to the victim only as “Jane Doe.”

About 6:40 p.m. Monday, another woman called police saying she’d been robbed near the intersection of Union Boulevard and Martin Luther King Drive by a man driving a green vehicle. She said the same vehicle was parked behind her nearby home in the city’s Kingsway West neighborhood when she arrived.