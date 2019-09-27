ALTON — An Alton man was sentenced to life in prison without parole for murdering two men in Alton in 2018, prosecutors said Friday.
Vincent Gordon, now 36, of the 900 block of Easton Street, was found guilty by a jury last year of the May 21, 2018, murder of Elijah S. Ingram, 30, and Derrick J. Vaughn, 28, both of Alton. They were shot to death May 21 in the 3100 block of Lawn Street in Alton, triggering a Major Case Squad investigation.
Gordon was convicted of murder, unlawful possession of a weapon and escape during the trial. He represented himself in court.
He was on parole in a firearms case at the time of the murders. Madison County State's Attorney Tom Gibbons said in a statement announcing the sentence that Gordon had a long "history of violence and mayhem."
Gibbons said relatives spoke at the sentencing, adding, "Their heartfelt testimonies were a courageous demonstration for the love they shared with the young men.”
"These men leave behind their young children who will now grow up without their fathers. My hope is that with today’s sentence, the victims’ families can find a sense of closure in this horrific chapter of their lives," he continued.