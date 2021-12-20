Alton man identified as person found dead in Jersey County home after shootout

JERSEYVILLE — The Illinois State Police released the name of a man found dead in a home in Jersey County on Saturday night after an hourslong hostage situation and shootout with officers.

James P. Izard, 37, of Alton, was found dead inside a home in the 18000 block of U.S. Route 67 in Jerseyville, Illinois State Police said.

The incident started around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, when a suspect entered the home and held the resident hostage there for "several hours," Illinois State Police said. The resident was eventually able to escape and call for help.

After deputies from the Jersey County Sheriff’s Department arrived at the home, someone fired shots at the deputies, who returned fire, Illinois State Police said. On Monday, police said Izard was the person who exchanged gunfire with police.

Members of the Illinois Law Enforcement Alarm System, a consortium of area first responders, arrived later Saturday and were able to enter and search the home. They found Izard dead.

It was unknown whether he was struck by gunfire from the officers, police said.

The incident remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police.