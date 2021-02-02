Alton man on the run after police say he set fire to his home

ALTON — A Metro East man is on the run Tuesday after police say he set his home on fire after committing several other crimes.

Andre Darnell Mathis, 34, of the 6500 block of Alpha Drive in Alton, faces charges of aggravated arson, armed violence, aggravated domestic battery, child pornography and indecent solicitation of a child.

Police say they received a call about 4 a.m. Monday from a woman who said her husband was armed and was acting erratic and emotionally distraught.

When officers arrived at the Alton home, seven children were in the doorway. The children alerted officers to a fire inside the home.

The family made it out of the home safely, but the fire quickly spread and the home was a total loss.

Police say their investigation so far indicates Mathis and the victim got in a fight, then Mathis left the home.

Mathis' bond will be set at $1 million when he is captured.

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.