 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alton man pleads guilty to sexual assault of a child
0 comments

Alton man pleads guilty to sexual assault of a child

{{featured_button_text}}
Varble

Travis J. Varble has been sentenced in Madison County District Court to 34 years in prison for sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl in 2013. Image courtesy of the Madison County State's Attorney's Office

EDWARDSVILLE — An Alton man pleaded guilty this week to a charge of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child, the Madison County State's Attorney's Office said Tuesday.

Travis J. Varble, 44, was charged in May 2018 with multiple counts of predatory criminal sexual assault. His trial was set for this month but days before it was to begin Varble agreed to plead guilty Monday to one count.

Judge Kyle Napp sentenced Varble to 34 years in prison. 

Varble was already serving a 17-year sentence for an assault on the same child, but a child pornography investigation revealed evidence of further instances of assault, officials said. Varble will serve the new 34-year sentence consecutively following his 17-year term. Varble is also concurrently serving time on federal child pornography charges.

The plea this week stems from events that occurred from January to December 2013, when the victim was 8 years old.

“This plea ensures Varble will be incarcerated into his 80’s,” Madison County State's Attorney Thomas Haine said in a statement. “It also prevents the further victimization of the minor in this matter, ensuring that she does not have to come into court to testify or present evidence of her graphic sexual assaults to the public."

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: St. Louis firefighters battle blaze in 3700 block of California Avenue

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports