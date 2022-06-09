 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Alton man sent to prison for five years in hit-and-run crash that killed girl and her dog

  • 0

GODFREY — An Alton man has been sentenced to five years in prison in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a 2-year-old Godfrey girl and her dog.

Paul E. Broadway was driving a pickup truck that fatally struck Ellee Grace Kiser and her dog Noah on Aug. 31, 2020.

Broadway, 64, pleaded guilty on March 8 to a felony, failure to report an accident involving personal injury or death. Madison County Judge Neil Schroeder sentenced him on Friday.

Ellee Grace Kiser

Ellee Grace Kiser, in a family photo via Gent Funeral Home

Ellee Grace was playing in her yard and ran into the street to chase her dog, police said. They were struck on West Delmar Avenue at Pine Grove Lane, Madison County authorities said. Ellee Grace was the daughter of Chris Kiser and Keri Kiser, who could not be reached for comment Thursday about Broadway's sentencing.

People are also reading…

Ellee Grace also is survived by two older brothers, who were 4 and 5 when she died.

Police said Broadway pulled over briefly after the crash before driving away and not reporting what happened.

In addition to the prison sentence, Broadway was ordered to pay a $10,000 fine. Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine, in announcing the sentence, said Broadway could have faced up to eight years in prison. Broadway's attorney could not be reached for comment.

Paul E. Broadway

Paul E. Broadway, in a 2020 booking photo

Haine's office said the community in social media posts helped identify Broadway's vehicle. Police received numerous tips quickly, and Broadway was brought in for questioning within about 2½ hours.

Broadway already had a conviction for aggravated reckless driving in Jersey County. In that 2006 case, he struck a pedestrian in a crosswalk while driving at high speed, throwing the pedestrian more than 50 feet, authorities said. Broadway pleaded guilty in 2007 and was put on probation for two years.

Godfrey hit-and-run

Police said community members on social media helped them find this GMC Sierra pickup truck that was involved in a fatal hit-and-run in Godfrey on Aug. 31, 2020. 
0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News