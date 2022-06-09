Alton man sent to prison for five years in hit-and-run crash that killed girl and her dog

GODFREY — An Alton man has been sentenced to five years in prison in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a 2-year-old Godfrey girl and her dog.

Paul E. Broadway was driving a pickup truck that fatally struck Ellee Grace Kiser and her dog Noah on Aug. 31, 2020.

Broadway, 64, pleaded guilty on March 8 to a felony, failure to report an accident involving personal injury or death. Madison County Judge Neil Schroeder sentenced him on Friday.

Ellee Grace was playing in her yard and ran into the street to chase her dog, police said. They were struck on West Delmar Avenue at Pine Grove Lane, Madison County authorities said. Ellee Grace was the daughter of Chris Kiser and Keri Kiser, who could not be reached for comment Thursday about Broadway's sentencing.

Ellee Grace also is survived by two older brothers, who were 4 and 5 when she died.

Police said Broadway pulled over briefly after the crash before driving away and not reporting what happened.

In addition to the prison sentence, Broadway was ordered to pay a $10,000 fine. Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine, in announcing the sentence, said Broadway could have faced up to eight years in prison. Broadway's attorney could not be reached for comment.

Haine's office said the community in social media posts helped identify Broadway's vehicle. Police received numerous tips quickly, and Broadway was brought in for questioning within about 2½ hours.

Broadway already had a conviction for aggravated reckless driving in Jersey County. In that 2006 case, he struck a pedestrian in a crosswalk while driving at high speed, throwing the pedestrian more than 50 feet, authorities said. Broadway pleaded guilty in 2007 and was put on probation for two years.

