Alton man sent to prison for shooting woman, daughter outside ice rink

MADISON COUNTY — An Alton man has been sentenced to 35 years in prison for shooting a woman and her daughter outside an East Alton ice rink.

Berton L. Newton, 31, was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty of attempted first-degree murder.

The women were hit by the same bullet and survived the Jan. 22, 2022, attack. They were shot shot on the parking lot of the East Alton Ice Arena, 631 Lewis and Clark Boulevard.

Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine said Newton didn't know the victims. Newton approached them on the parking lot and asked for a light for his cigarette. When they said they didn't have a lighter, Newton walked off but soon came back and shot them.

Investigators used phone records and surveillance video to identify the gunman, and tests linked a shell casing and a 9mm gun to Newton, Haine said in a statement.

The mother and her adult daughter were struck by the same bullet; the mother's injuries were more severe, a spokesman for Haine's office said Thursday.

According to Haine's office, the daughter gave a victim-impact statement at Newtons' sentencing. The daughter saw the bullet pass through her mother's leg, and her mother's face turned white. The mother said, "I'm going to see Jesus now."

The victims survived, the daughter said, with help from police, a former trauma nurse on the parking lot and a firefighter who was a retired Army medic and had a military-grade tourniquet with him.