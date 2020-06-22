Alton man sentenced to 125 years for murder of ex-girlfriend, attempted murder of another man

EDWARDSVILLE — A 56-year-old Alton man was sentenced Monday to 125 years in prison for the 2018 murder of his ex-girlfriend and attempted murder of another man.

Ernie L. Sykes was convicted March 5 of first-degree murder in the death of Angel Syddall, 31, and attempted murder of Daniel Ferrel, 26, both of Alton. The jury deliberated for less than an hour before returning a guilty verdict.

Prosecutors during Sykes' trial argued Sykes threatened Syddall days before the shooting and implied her mother would need a black dress for her funeral.

A few days later, Sikes at about 4 a.m. came to Syddall’s home in the 2300 block of Edwards Street in Alton and shot her seven times, prosecutors said. He also shot Ferrel three times, according to the Madison County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Syddall died at a hospital. Ferrel survived his injuries.