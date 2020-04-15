Alton motorcyclist killed in two-vehicle crash in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY — A motorcyclist from Alton was fatally injured in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday in Madison County, the coroner said.

Coroner Stephen P. Nonn identified the victim as Tyler D. Slack, 22, of Alton.

Nonn said Slack was on a motorcycle that collided with an SUV at Homer Adams Parkway and Buckmaster Lane at 6:46 p.m. Tuesday.

Slack was heading east on Homer Adams Parkway when a westbound SUV turned south onto Buckmaster, Nonn said.

Slack was wearing a helmet but was thrown from the motorcycle when the vehicles collided, Nonn said. Slack died at a hospital.

The person driving the SUV is a juvenile, and Nonn said the Alton police and Metro East Crash Assistance Team are helping in the investigation. Routine toxicology tests are pending, Nonn said.