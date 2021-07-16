Alton officials honor woman who found missing infant in ditch

ALTON — Police and city officials in Alton presented an award Thursday to a woman who found a missing infant by the side of the road in March.

"It started off as a terrible story, but with this community member's involvement, it had a fantastic result," Alton police Chief Marcos Pulido said in a Facebook video.

Brittany Ford, who lives in the Alton area, began searching for the missing 3-month-old boy after an Amber Alert was broadcast March 26.

The baby was in the back of a van that was stolen when the child's mother stopped briefly at a friend's house. When the van was found hours later, the baby was not inside. The carjacker had left the child in a ditch, Pulido said.

Ford and her aunt drove around Alton looking for the child and Ford found the baby in the ditch after hearing his cries about four hours after the carjacking, Pulido said. The baby was taken to a hospital where he was evaluated and found to be uninjured.

"We are absolutely so thankful for her," Pulido said. "We are certain that she saved the baby's life. We don't know if we would have found that child if she wouldn't have helped."

A 15-year-old Alton boy was charged with attempted murder, kidnapping and stealing the van. Authorities say that because the suspect is a juvenile they will not publicly identify him.

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. Intro subscription rate: Just $1 for 3 months

Shake off your afternoon slump with the oft-shared and offbeat news of the day, hand-brewed by our online news editors. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.