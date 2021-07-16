 Skip to main content
Alton officials honor woman who found missing infant in ditch
Alton officials honor woman who found missing infant in ditch

Brittany Ford alton

Brittany Ford was given an award by Alton police Chief Marcos Pulido at the Alton City Council meeting on July 14, 2021, after she earlier found in infant who was in a van that had been stolen. Photo courtesy of Alton police

ALTON — Police and city officials in Alton presented an award Thursday to a woman who found a missing infant by the side of the road in March.

"It started off as a terrible story, but with this community member's involvement, it had a fantastic result," Alton police Chief Marcos Pulido said in a Facebook video.

Brittany Ford, who lives in the Alton area, began searching for the missing 3-month-old boy after an Amber Alert was broadcast March 26.

The baby was in the back of a van that was stolen when the child's mother stopped briefly at a friend's house. When the van was found hours later, the baby was not inside. The carjacker had left the child in a ditch, Pulido said.

Ford and her aunt drove around Alton looking for the child and Ford found the baby in the ditch after hearing his cries about four hours after the carjacking, Pulido said. The baby was taken to a hospital where he was evaluated and found to be uninjured.

"We are absolutely so thankful for her," Pulido said. "We are certain that she saved the baby's life. We don't know if we would have found that child if she wouldn't have helped."

A 15-year-old Alton boy was charged with attempted murder, kidnapping and stealing the van. Authorities say that because the suspect is a juvenile they will not publicly identify him.

Metro News Intern

Nick Robertson is a junior at Syracuse University studying journalism and political science. He is a summer intern with the metro news department.

