ALTON — Police released a photo of a car Monday that investigators said could be connected to a homicide last week in Alton.

Officers want the public's help finding the driver of the Chevrolet Malibu with an Illinois seven-day temporary permit attached to the back. Police don't know the model year but said it could 2019 or newer.

Tyrone “Marty Lo” Williams, 20, of Alton, was gunned down last Wednesday night in the 1600 block of Rock Spring Drive.

Anyone with information about the crime or the car is asked to call 618-463-3505 ext. 637, or email stewart@altonpolice.com.