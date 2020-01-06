Alton police investigating suspicious death

ALTON — Alton police are investigating the death of a man found in his home Monday morning.
Police went to the home in the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a wellness check about 8 a.m. and found the man who lived there dead at the scene.
Police did not release his identity. They regard his death as suspicious.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Alton Police Department at 618-463-3505 or an anonymous tip line at 618-465-5948.
Erin Heffernan
Erin Heffernan is a reporter for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.
