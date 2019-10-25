ALTON • An Alton police lieutenant and former mayoral candidate was charged Thursday with domestic battery. He is accused of assaulting his wife in at least two incidents, making drunken threats and damaging her property.
Lt. Danny W. Rauschkolb was arrested Thursday and charged with two misdemeanor counts of domestic battery in connection with two incidents this year. He was not on duty or in uniform at the time.
In the first incident, Rauschkolb grabbed his wife, Cheryl Rauschkolb, by the neck March 26 at a bar in downtown Alton and pushed her backward into several chairs, according to charging documents.
In a separate incident, he pushed her down four steps, documents say. Responding police officers took pictures of bruises on her back.
Rauschkolb was also accused of excessive drinking, aggressive behavior and intimidation, according to an order of protection Cheryl Rauschkolb sought against him Tuesday. In one incident, he appeared intoxicated and aggressive as he walked around the house ripping off parts of the outdoor decor, she said.
A court granted the order of protection, barred Rauschkolb from possessing a weapon and ordered him to return $4,000 in gold and silver he allegedly took from the home.
Rauschkolb was released Friday after posting a $5,000 bond on each charge.
A spokeswoman with Alton police did not respond Friday to requests for comment.
In a written statement to the Alton Telegraph newspaper, Alton Police Chief Jason Simmons said he asked the Madison County sheriff’s office to investigate the allegations against Rauschkolb.
Rauschkolb was placed on administrative leave pending further investigation, Simmons said. Alton police did not release more details.
Rauschkolb lost a run for mayor in 2017 as a write-in candidate, according to the Telegraph.