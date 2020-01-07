Alton police say death of man at his home is suspicious

Updated at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday with the victim's identity.

ALTON — Alton police are investigating the death of a man found in his home this week.

Officials identified him on Tuesday as Larry F. Singleton, 69. He lived at the home where his body was found.

Police went to the home in the 1100 block of Highland Avenue for a welfare check about 8 a.m. Monday and found Singleton dead at the scene.

They regard his death as suspicious.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Alton Police Department at 618-463-3505 or an anonymous tip line at 618-465-5948.

Police are offering a $3,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a person in the case.