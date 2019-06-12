ALTON • Police are searching for the driver involved in a hit-and-run that left a man dead on Illinois 143 east of the Cpl. Belchik Memorial Expressway early Saturday morning.
Danny Harris, 30, of Wood River, was struck when he was either walking in the roadway or lying in the road, police said. Before he was struck and killed it appears Harris had been involved in his own single-vehicle rollover crash. His body was found half a mile from his own vehicle. Police received the call about a person struck at 3:23 a.m.
Since it is unclear if Harris was walking in the road or lying in the road when he was hit, "It's possible the person who hit him didn't know they'd hit a human," Alton police spokeswoman Emily Hejna said.
Based on the investigation, police said, they are searching for a Chrysler van made between 2001 and 2007. Models of Chrysler van made during this period include the Chrysler Town & Country, Plymouth Voyager, Dodge Caravan and Dodge Grand Caravan.
Police do not know what color the vehicle was but said the vehicle would have sustained damage to the front passenger side.
Police are asking anyone with information about the hit-and-run to contact the Alton Police Department at 618-463-3505 or via the department's Facebook or Twitter pages.