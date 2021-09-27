 Skip to main content
Alton woman dies after vehicle hits tree in St. Charles County
ST. CHARLES COUNTY — An Alton woman was killed and her teenage passenger was seriously injured Sunday night in a vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 67, police said.

The Missouri Highway Patrol identified the victim as Shelly M. Connor, 55.

The crash occurred about 6:50 p.m. Sunday on northbound U.S. Highway 67, north of Richard Drive, in St. Charles County.

Connor was driving north in a 2014 Toyota Highlander. The vehicle ran off the left side of the highway and hit a tree, police said. 

Connor, who was wearing a seat belt, died later at a hospital.

A 15-year-old girl who was a passenger in Connor's vehicle was treated at St. Louis Children's Hospital for serious injuries. She also was wearing a seat belt.

