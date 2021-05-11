 Skip to main content
Alton woman sentenced to 7 years for withholding teen daughter's diabetes medicine
Emily Hampshire

Emily Hampshire in a photo from a Junior Miss Madison County competition in July 2018.

 Riverbender.com

EDWARDSVILLE — An Alton woman was sentenced Tuesday to seven years in prison in the 2018 death of her teen daughter. 

Amber Hampshire, 41, pleaded guilty last fall to involuntary manslaughter for withholding her diabetic daughter’s insulin, authorities said.

During a 2018 investigation, authorities discovered the mother hid her daughter’s medical condition from the teen’s school and missed several follow-up appointments related to her daughter’s blood sugar level.

Amber Hampshire

Amber Hampshire, of Alton, was charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of her daughter after authorities said she concealed the girl's diabetes diagnosis from family and doctors. Emily Hampshire died Nov. 3, 2018.

The daughter, Emily Hampshire, died in November 2018 at the age of 14, authorities say. She had been diagnosed with diabetes five years earlier.

Amber Hampshire was sentenced by Madison County Circuit Judge Kyle Napp.

Gavel

