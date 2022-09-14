Amber Alert issued for missing 12-year-old girl taken in van outside Ferguson school

Police Wednesday morning were searching for a 12-year-old girl who apparently was abducted in Ferguson two days ago.

The girl is Natonja Holmes, and police have issued an Amber Alert.

The Amber Alert calls the case an abduction and says Natonja was last seen being led to a van at 2:30 p.m. Monday outside Ferguson Middle School, 701 January Avenue.

A woman was guiding Natonja by the arm into a blue minivan. Police said the van didn't have have a front or rear license plate. The van may be a 2008 to 2010 model, either a Kia Sedona or a Dodge van. The woman wore a pink hat and turquoise leggings.

Natonja is Black, about 4-foot-7 and 120 pounds. She has black hair that was braided and brown eyes. She wore a white T-shirt and blue jeans.

Anyone who sees the girl is asked to call 911 or Ferguson police at 314-522-3100.

Another woman was with them. The second woman, who had hair in long braids, wore a white t-shirt and red shorts.

The Amber Alert was updated by the Missouri Highway Patrol at 11:42 p.m. Tuesday. Police have not explained why so much time passed between the Monday incident and the alert.

Guidelines for an Amber Alert say police have a reasonable belief an abduction occurred and that the child is in imminent danger of serious injury or death.