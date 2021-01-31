 Skip to main content
Ambulance hit by wrong-way driver on Interstate 64 in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — An ambulance with no patients inside was struck by a wrong-way driver on Interstate 64 near Kingshighway Boulevard early Sunday morning as it was headed westbound, police said.

Police responded to the crash at around 4 a.m. Neither of the two medics in the ambulance were injured. Both occupants of the wrong-way car suffered "severe" injuries and were taken to a hospital, police said.

