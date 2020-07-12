You are the owner of this article.
Ambulance involved in crash with injuries on Interstate 55 in Jefferson County
ambulance crash

A crash involving an ambulance and a car occurred on the afternoon of July 12, 2020. Image courtesy of the Missouri Department of Transportation

JEFFERSON COUNTY — A crash involving an ambulance and a car slowed traffic on Interstate 55 near Highway Z on Sunday afternoon, Missouri Highway Patrol officials said. The accident has since been cleared, according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.

The initial crash was reported just before 2 p.m. just north of Pevely, officials said.

The ambulance came from the Joachim Plattin Ambulance District, 30 miles south of St. Louis. The crash involves injuries, though officials were not able to provide details. There were no fatalities reported.

