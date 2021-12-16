Amid a rise in hate crimes, prosecutors struggle to charge

ST. LOUIS — In September, federal officials rolled out an advertising campaign on everything from MetroLink buses and trains to gas station pumps and billboards to encourage reporting of hate crimes amid a steep increase in such crimes.
There's good reason for the push.
Federal prosecutors in St. Louis told the Post-Dispatch there have been just 12 hate crime investigations in eastern Missouri in the last five years.
None resulted in prosecutions under the federal hate crime statute, although two cases resulted in other federal charges. Two more were charged in state court. The rest were closed because witnesses would not cooperate, prosecutors said.
There have been no prosecutions in the Southern District of Illinois in the last five years, officials there say.
Officials and advocates blame a series of obstacles, both inside and out of the justice system.
Karen Aroesty, co-chair for the U.S. Attorney's Hate Crimes Task Force and former longtime regional director of the Anti-Defamation League, said the low number of hate crime prosecutions has long frustrated her, as well as others in various advocacy communities. She said the transgender community has been hit particularly hard.
Nick Dunne, who is both the spokesman for the St. Louis mayor’s office and the city’s LGBTQ+ liaison, said, “Historically, queer people have not had a supportive relationship from the government, particularly when it comes to law enforcement.”
He said the community's distrust has its roots in police harassment that led to the 1969 Stonewall Uprising in New York, laws that punished behavior by the LGBT community, mis-gendering a trans person and not thoroughly investigating the crime.
“I've got so many examples running through my mind I'm having trouble articulating them,” Dunne said. “When it comes to cooperating with law enforcement, there is a fear that there will not be fair and equal treatment.”
Victims might also fear "their identifies will be revealed to people that they do not want it revealed to,” he said, adding that people can lose their jobs or be kicked out of housing due to their identity or sexual orientation.
"That speaks to a definite need to insure that law enforcement is aware of the issues and the impact it can have on investigations.”
The Post-Dispatch reached out to a series of LGBT groups seeking comment on hate crime reporting and prosecution. They either did not reply or declined to comment.
Human Rights Watch has called on state and federal lawmakers to "stop demonizing transgender people and attempting to restrict their rights, and instead enact laws prohibiting discrimination based on gender identity."
Aroesty said federal prosecutors “have been consistently good” about bringing charges when they could, but state prosecutors don't have as good a track record.
Investigating hate crimes requires a lot more on the part of police departments, she said, but they often run up against prosecutors who “aren’t necessarily going to see it through from a hate crime perspective” and "don’t necessarily need the hate crime charge to be the one that puts the person away."
Prosecutions face other obstacles. Jurors in more conservative areas may be less receptive or "connected" to transgender or gay victims, Aroesty said, and those victims "may not want to make that part public” in those areas.
Aroesty also said proving intent can be difficult. Most of the time, she said, hate crimes are not committed by traditional white supremacists, members of a particular hate group or those Aroesty calls “professional haters.”
In an emailed response to questions about the low number of prosecutions, U.S. Attorney Sayler Fleming said there are a number of challenges, including the reluctance of historically marginalized people targeted by hate crimes to both report the crimes and also participate in their prosecution.
Hate crime prosecutions also require the government to prove beyond a reasonable doubt to a unanimous jury that the crime was motivated by the victim’s race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or other protected status. That's tougher than other crimes, where proving or even discussing motive is not required.
Fleming said it is often preferable to seek other charges that don't require the proof of motive, saying people accused of hate crimes do not go uncharged or unpunished.
Even with all those obstacles, Aroesty said, advocacy groups and those marginalized by some parts of society need the issue of hate crimes prosecution to be discussed. "They need it to be talked about,” to prove it will be something that authorities will investigate and "to help people understand what its like to be targeted.”
“The challenge for the FBI and the reasons they had the press conference is that people are afraid to come forward," Aroesty said, referring to the announcement of the advertising campaign in September.
That news conference was in part an attempt to highlight the federal government’s commitment to meaningful hate crimes investigations and prosecutions, Fleming said.
In Missouri, reported crimes jumped to 118 in 2020 from 64 in 2018, but dropped in Illinois to 56 from 108.
Across the country in 2020, the FBI said, there were 8,052 single-bias crimes involving 11,126 victims. In 211 incidents, 346 people were targeted because of more than one bias, the FBI said.
That's up from 7,314 reported single-bias crimes in 2019, the FBI said.
A 2012 Bureau of Justice Statistics study showed about 60% of hate crimes are never reported to police.
The FBI calls them "the highest priority of the FBI’s civil rights program because of the devastating impact they have on families and communities."
Last year, as part of a plea agreement with Freddie Lee Doyle, of Overland, federal prosecutors agreed to not charge him with a hate crime.
Prosecutors said Doyle fired an AR-15-style rifle over the heads of three men in the Grove neighborhood in 2019 and used obscenities and anti-gay slurs. Doyle's lawyer said he had been under the influence of methamphetamine for an extended period of time, and also struggled with depression, anxiety and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.
Doyle is now serving a 46-month sentence on a charge of being a drug user in possession of a firearm.
Although they called it a hate crime in a news release, the U.S. Attorney's office in May 2020 charged Nicholas John Proffitt under a different statute with destroying a religious property because of its "religious character," namely the Cape Girardeau Islamic Center., as well as arson-related charges. He is currently undergoing mental health treatment after being found incompetent to stand trial, court records show.
There have been several recent examples of state court prosecutions in the St. Louis area. In March, St. Louis County prosecutors charged Patrick G. Schweitzer, 29, with one felony count of assault motivated by discrimination. He is scheduled to change his not guilty plea Friday.
Charging documents say the south St. Louis County resident began attacking a man after asking if he was Bosnian, shoving and punching him as he used racial slurs.
In July of 2020, James Street, then 43, of Jefferson County, was sentenced to five years of probation on a charge of assault motivated by discrimination for punching former Cardinals outfielder Curt Ford after shouting racial slurs and telling Ford to "go back to Ferguson."
Officials encouraged victims or witnesses to report gate crimes anonymously to tips.fbi.gov or 1-800-CALL-FBI.