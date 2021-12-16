Amid a rise in hate crimes, prosecutors struggle to charge

In an emailed response to questions about the low number of prosecutions, U.S. Attorney Sayler Fleming said there are a number of challenges, including the reluctance of historically marginalized people targeted by hate crimes to both report the crimes and also participate in their prosecution.

Hate crime prosecutions also require the government to prove beyond a reasonable doubt to a unanimous jury that the crime was motivated by the victim’s race, religion, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity or other protected status. That's tougher than other crimes, where proving or even discussing motive is not required.

Fleming said it is often preferable to seek other charges that don't require the proof of motive, saying people accused of hate crimes do not go uncharged or unpunished.

Even with all those obstacles, Aroesty said, advocacy groups and those marginalized by some parts of society need the issue of hate crimes prosecution to be discussed. "They need it to be talked about,” to prove it will be something that authorities will investigate and "to help people understand what its like to be targeted.”